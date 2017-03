The recording console from Studio 2 of Abbey Road which Pink Floyd recorded the “Dark Side of the Moon” album has sold at auction for $1.8 million. Bonhams auction house says the console sold to an unidentified buyer. Producer Mike Hedges bought the console when the studio upgraded back in 1983. Besides Pink Floyd, the console was used in the making of albums by Paul McCartney and Wings, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and The Cure.

(CANADIAN PRESS)