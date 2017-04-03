Eddie Vedder cameos in new Chicago Cubs ad

With a new baseball season upon us, the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs tapped one of their biggest supporters for a cameo in a new ad campaign. Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, who was prominently visible along with John Cusack, Bill Murray, & more during last years World Series, does what he does best in the spot. Sing! The commercial is based on a parody company started by Cubs sluggers Kris Bryant & Anthony Rizzo which sells souvenirs to fans. Vedder comes up with the company jingle. Watch the spot below!

