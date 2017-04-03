The Killers Ready New Album

The Killers are getting ready for summer dates and are promising to have new songs with them! The band’s last album, Battle Born” came out in 2012. Ahead of the release, the band asked themselves a question. “What should a band sound like in 2017?” “What does a four- piece band do?” “How do you keep it fresh?” The album has been in the works since the fall, and has been recorded in several locations including San Diego, LA, & in the band’s hometown of Las Vegas. While there is no release date set, vocalist Brandon Flowers told NME the record was “nearly there”.

(NME)