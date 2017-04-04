Tragically Hip Snubbed at Junos

Remember when the Grammy’s forgot to turn on James Hetfields mic earlier this year? Well, the Junos may have committed a bigger blunder! Our nations beloved Tragically Hip were honoured with Group Of The Year, to which guitarists Rob Baker & Paul Langlois came up to accept. During Langlois’ speech, he went over the allotted time so organizers fired up the “get off the stage, your time is up” music. Langlois ignored this, saying “this is my arena not yours”, and continued to thank those that have supported The Hip. The house music then changed to “Ahead By A Century” and Langlois continued to talk. Just as he brought up the band’s terminally ill lead singer Gord Downie, the mic was cut and the show went to commercial. The MOST inopportune time. See below for reaction.