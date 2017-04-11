Royal Blood Set to Return

Royal Blood have announced details today regarding their new album. They began teasing the release via social media in December, and have now set a June 16 date for “How Did We Get So Dark”. This will be the follow up to 2014’s self titled debut. Royal Blood frontman Mike Kerr said the album was written in Burbank California, and that they had around 50 songs to choose from. The motto was “anything your not proud of, bin it.” Drummer Ben Thatcher said of the sound of the album, “we’re still bringing the rock n roll.” The first single is expected sometime this week.