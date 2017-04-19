Puddle Of Mudd Frontman Ditches During a Show…Again.

Puddle of Mudd front man Wes Scantlin has had his share of problems over the last several years. Run ins with the law & on stage spats with band mates have become the norm. And, a couple weeks ago, the trend continued. While on stage performing the band’s hit “She Hates Me”, fan filmed footage shows Scantlin turn his attention to his drummer mid-song. At this point they were only four songs into the set. Scantlin walks back to the drum kit, stares at his drummer, puts his hands on his hips and says, “David, what?!”, then drops the mic, picks up his bag, and walks off stage through the crowd. There has been no statement from the band, and they haven’t played a show since, however they do have a gig booked on April 22nd.

(LOUDWIRE)