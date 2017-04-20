Prince Outsells Them All!

His Royal Purpleness passed away April 21, 2016. One year later and Prince has sold more albums than any other artist in the past twelve months. That includes more than Adele, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, & more! According to numbers from Nielsen Music, Prince sold 7.7 million albums in 2016. 2.3 were traditional album sales, & 5.4 million were digital sales. Over half of those sales came from the first month after his death. The Very Best Of Prince was the top selling album, followed closely by Purple Rain. (billboard)