Roger Waters Premieres New Single, “Smell The Roses”

Is This The Life We Really Want? – The first solo album from Roger Waters in 25 years is set to release on June 2nd, and now we have our first taste of what to expect!

“Smell The Roses” is a classic example of Waters signature sound mixed with commentary-heavy lyrics sure to open our minds to the state of the world today. Check out all 5+ minutes of the new track in anticipation of his new album, and North American tour. With 54 shows across the continent and 7 Canadian cities, you can see him live in Edmonton at Rogers Place on October 24th.

(CoS)