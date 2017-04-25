Chris Cornell offers update on new Soundgarden

Soundgarden’s limited US tour kicks off this week, and Chris Cornell has dropped some (also) limited information about their new album.

“About halfway through writing the new album” and “We’re not on a schedule” is what he said in a recent Billboard interview. Cornell also discussed the camaraderie he enjoys when getting off his solo tours and back into the Soundgarden groove. The interview, which mainly promotes his musical involvement with the new Christian Bale/Oscar Isaac film, The Promise – is here.