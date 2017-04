Following 2016’s new WALLS album from Kings of Leon, a lengthy world tour is underway. During the last chunk of dates this Fall, KOL will stop in Edmonton (Roger’s Place) with special guests Dawes on October 13th. Although the opening act is listed as TBA, the following night they’ll play the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

Tune in to 106.7 The Drive to hear the latest off WALLS – ‘Waste A Moment’ and ‘Reverend’. Check out the sci-fi inspired music video for Reverend below.

