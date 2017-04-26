Celebrate National Concert Day with your Best Friend – Ticketmaster

So we all knew May 1st was National Concert Day, right? Live Nation/Ticketmaster plan to prove your friendship by selling 1 Million concert tickets for $20! Seriously though, check out the link below to see if any of these million tickets to over 1,000 shows during 50 tours might entice you. Surprisingly, there are some Canadian dates – even here in Alberta.

If you haven’t grabbed your Nickelback tickets yet, they’ll be on sale May 2nd – 9th for $20. Here’s the full list of shows and dates and this is the official page with countdown.

(CoS)