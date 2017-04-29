 Skip to Content

The Grohl Fam Are Really, Really Cool.

Virginia Grohl and her rockstar son Dave appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week to discuss her new book. Titled ‘From Cradle to the Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars‘ – it shares stories from the Mom’s of various big time musicians. From the mother’s of Dr. Dre, Michael Stipe, Amy Winehouse and more – it looks like an amazing read. It’s available now.

Check out the interview with Colbert below – featuring the Grohl Fam’s own tales of their mother/son relationship.

(CoS)

 

