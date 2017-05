Funny Or Die dropped a new video where a Tinder date gets a little wild when each date brings their own posse. Blink-182 and Linkin Park help the young dude and dudette get through the date in the best way possible. It’s pretty funny, definitely NSFW and a great way for the bands to announce a couple co-headlining shows this summer. Maybe Blinkin-Park will gain enough popularity for a world tour, or at least a jaunt through Western Canada!

