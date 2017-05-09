Guns N’ Roses Tour Dates With The Who

It seems an unlikely double bill, but Guns N Roses have announced they will share the bill with The Who on a South American tour! The two iconic bands will co-headline Rock In Rio in Brazil this September, then play a show in Argentina. Dates elsewhere in Brazil, Peru, & Chile are rumoured but have yet to be confirmed.

The Guns N Roses “Not In This Lifetime” Tour has already grossed over $230 Million since launching last spring.

Appetite for Destruction celebrates it’s 30th Anniversary in July of this year.