Guns N’ Roses Tour Dates With The Who

It seems an unlikely double bill, but Guns N Roses have announced they will share the bill with The Who on a South American tour! The two iconic bands will co-headline Rock In Rio in Brazil this September, then play a show in Argentina. Dates elsewhere in Brazil, Peru, & Chile are rumoured but have yet to be confirmed.
The Guns N Roses “Not In This Lifetime” Tour has already grossed over $230 Million since launching last spring.
Appetite for Destruction celebrates it’s 30th Anniversary in July of this year.
🇦🇷ARGENTINA🇦🇷#GnFnR y @TheWho— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) May 4, 2017
Juntos por única vez este 1 de octubre
Visita https://t.co/R8emcxgCHw para más información pic.twitter.com/wOvF42fDXg