Imagine Dragons unveiled the details today for their forthcoming album & fall tour! Their third album is called “Evolve” and will be released June 23, pre-orders are available now. The album features the #1 song Believer.

The Evolve Tour kicks off in September and includes two Alberta stops! October 10 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, followed the next night by a date at the Saddledome in Calgary! Grouplove & K.Flay are tapped to open the shows! Tickets go on sale 10am on May 19th here!