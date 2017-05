While golfing in the George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic, Jerry Cantrell confirmed Alice In Chains will be entering the studio soon! In the interview below, Jerry says the band will head back to Seattle in about a month and will record over the summer. It will be recorded in the same studio the band used on their third album Jar Of Flies.

Alice In Chains most recent release was 2013’s “The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here”.

(LOUDWIRE)