Metallica Test New Stage Show

Here’s the new Metallica Tour, by the numbers!

3 days takes to build the entire WorldWired Tour stage production in each stadium.

15 high definition IMAG cameras filming the show which will require 3,450 feet of Triax cable, 16 KiPro recorders and 2 TB of space each show to archive for safe keeping and for our fans to view later.

48 trucks carrying 1.5 million pounds of steel and staging materials from city to city.

470 light fixtures and spotlights which give a whole new meaning to “Hit The Lights.”

41,158 sets of strings being played through countless riffs during the 27 shows.

54,000 guitar picks carried to accommodate what is being played and handed out to fans.