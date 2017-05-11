Blink 182 Release New Song

Blink 182 have announced the details of the Deluxe Edition for their latest album California. It will include 11 new songs plus an acoustic version of the huge first single Bored to Death. One of those new songs can be heard below and is called Wildfire. The band says, “Think of your favorite song from ‘Enema of the State’. Now think of your favorite song from ‘California’. Now imagine them falling in love and starting a family of their own. That’s what this song is.”