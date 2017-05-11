Metallica! FROM SPACE! (No Muppets Though)

Metallica are pioneers of many things in the music biz, and they don’t lack ideas for what to do next. As recently as 2013, they set a world record by playing all seven continents in a year. And now Lars has said they want to play ‘The Final Frontier’.

Discussing Metallica’s desire to go beyond the limits of well, the planets atmosphere, Ulrich told SiriusXM Radio that “I think we’ve shown over the last few decades that that sense of spirit, that sense of adventure still burns in us and that we would love to, and would bend over backwards to, make anything out of the ordinary happen…so watch this space.”

Given that the concept is a little unrealistic at this point, Lars did say “I don’t really want to commit to anything other than to say that if there really is a possibility for this to happen, then we will happily be at the very front of that line.”

Let the great space adventure begin Metallica! We’ll be watching from measly, old Earth.

(NME)