Offspring’s Dexter Holland Grabs a PH. D!

Who says rock guys aren’t smart? The Offspring’s Dexter Holland has just obtained his Ph. D in Molecular Biology from the University of Southern California! It’s been a work in progress as Holland divided his time between touring and studying. Holland focused his dissertation on HIV research, writing a 175 page essay which can be read here.

In a press statement, Holland said, “My research is not meant to be a cure or even an immediate step toward a cure, but I believe that by adding to the vast amount of information that we’ve learned about HIV in the last 30 years or so, we’ll get there.” He went on to say that he would continue his research on the subject. For the time being, it’s back to life on the road fronting The Offspring! The band plays at Cowboys in Calgary during the Stampede July 10th.

(Consequence Of Sound)