Rock Will Not Return To The Desert

Despite being a massive success, it was announced today the the Desert Trip (or Oldchella as it was nicknamed) will not return in 2017. The festival was started last year by Coachella organizer Paul Tollett and featured Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, The Who, Roger Waters, Neil Young, & The Rolling Stones. Pretty much the who’s who in the classic rock world. Many wondered how they would be able to top the bill, and it turns out they can’t. There were rumours that Led Zeppelin was on board for 2017, fueled by a post Robert Plant had made on his website that read, “Any time now…”

Today, Tollett told Billboard, “We’re not doing Desert Trip this year. We loved 2016 Desert Trip — that was a special moment in time. Maybe someday in the future we’ll do something similar.”

Here’s some highlights of Paul McCartney’s Desert Trip performance:

(Consequence Of Sound)