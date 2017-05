Ahead of a mostly festival-appearing tour this summer, Dave Grohl took part in Sammy Hagar and James Hetfield’s annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure benefit show at the Fillmore in San Francisco. And similar to the surprise show the Foo Fighters put on in the UK a few months back, Grohl decided to perform a new song. Joined by a pianist and drummer Taylor Hawkins – they debutedĀ a trackĀ called “The Sky is a Neighborhood”.

Check out some fan-shot footage below.

(C0S)