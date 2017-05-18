Chris Cornell Found Dead

Arguably one of the greatest rock voices of all time has been silenced. Chris Cornell, lead singer for Soundgarden, Audioslave, Temple Of The Dog, as well as a solo artist, was found dead following a show at the Fox Theatre in Detroit last night. The cause of death is being investigated, suicide is suspected. Reports say Cornell’s wife Vicki became concerned and asked a friend to check on him. He was found on the bathroom floor of his hotel room and pronounced dead at the scene. Cornell was 52. Continue to check back for updates.