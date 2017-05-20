Tributes to Chris Cornell at Rock on the Range

Soundgarden were scheduled to headline Friday night at Rock on the Range in Columbus, Ohio. In their place, fans were treated to an incredible show from Live, Bush and Corey Taylor of Slipknot, doing their best to memorialize the incomparable Chris Cornell.

We’ve got fan-shot footage of those performances – cover songs from Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog. Moving stuff, and it’s only just the beginning.

Corey Taylor’s version of Hunger Strike:

Live covers I Am The Highway:

Bush teases Black Hole Sun:

(CoS)