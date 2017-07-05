Streetheart Cancels Westerner Appearance

Westerner Park has announced today that Kenny Shields and Streetheart will be unable to perform at this years Westerner Days Fair. An illness in the band was cited as the reason, and has forced the band to cancel their entire 2017 tour. The search is underway for a replacement to play with Chilliwack on Thursday July 20th at the Enmax Centrium presented by 106.7 The Drive. We’ll let you know as soon as it’s announced!