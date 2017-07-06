Blink 182 Plans For The Future

In an interview with NME, Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus says the band is already planning their next album. They hope to start writing next year and plan for it to be “more experimental”. There are no songs written as of yet, and Hoppus says everything they had written has been released on the recent deluxe edition of the comeback album California. That album saw the band rely heavily on it’s roots, so for this album Hoppus would like to push the boundary. Hoppus was quick to add that while they may be experimental, the “spirit of fun” the band is known for would remain intact.

Blink 182 is currently touring in support of California in the UK.