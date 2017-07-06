Foo Fighters Get Weird

Foo FIghters drummer recently said in an interview with BBC 6, “Every time we start a record, Dave goes ‘we need to get weird on this record’. Then we always kinda pull back a little and go ‘let’s just make a good rock n’ roll record. This is the weird record.” Hawkins went on to say, “Josh Homme – our good mate from Queens Of The Stone Age – he said ‘you guys made a weird record’, and he was stoked about it.”

So, what makes the album weird? Well, Dave Grohl has dropped a few hints. He says the album will include guest vocalists from “the biggest pop star in the world”. Grohl also tells the story of running into a former Boys II Men vocalist in the parking lot, and asking him if he wanted to be on the Foo Fighters album. The result was the heaviest song on the record.

We only have a couple months to enjoy the weirdness. Concrete & Gold will be available on September 15th.