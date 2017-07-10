Elderly Flasher at Dodgers Game

We live in the era of the “Granny Flasher”. In the Foo Fighters most recent video there’s a scene of an elderly woman lifting her top in a nursing home (a lot of make-up & prosthetics (?) were used). And, at a Los Angeles Dodgers game over the weekend, the cameras couldn’t cut away fast enough as a “dancing granny” lifted her shirt on the jumbotron. She was caught dancing to a song between innings and after some taunting from the crowd, briefly lifted her top (bra still intact) before the camera cut away. After the game, the woman was caught on video again, receiving a hero’s welcome from the Dodger faithful as they exited!