New Tool! On A Day That Isn’t Today

Hey, guess what! Maynard James Keenan and Joe Rogan are buddies…and they look oddly similar too. They’ve got tattoos, beautiful bald heads and they love to spar. The best two friends ever. Which is why we shouldn’t be surprised that Maynard actually opened up and finally revealed some info about new Tool on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

The Tool front man offered a much better look at what goes on behind the scenes with the Tool creative process, why it takes 10+ years to hear something new, and how Maynard fits into the sometimes-well-oiled machine. It’s a fascinating and insightful discussion, and if you’re a frustrated Tool fan – you might appreciate how much you have in common with Maynard when it comes to really, really long waits.

