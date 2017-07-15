Some supergroups work out, some of them fail. Some of them make sense and others…not so much. Fortunately, this newest supergroup might be the most logical of them all. Meet the Armstrongs.

The first half of the crew is Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong with his drummer son Joey Armstrong. Filling the second half is Rancid’s Tim Armstrong with his nephew Rey (…yep, you guessed it…) Armstrong. No word yet on whether or not they need more Armstrongs – chances are they’ve got it covered – especially after hearing the first Armstrongs track ‘If There Was Ever A Time’, a song being sold to raise money for the infamous Bay Area all-ages punk venue 924 Gilman. Check it out!

(CoS)