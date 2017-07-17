Blink 182 Cancel UK Show

Blink 182 has cancelled a performance for tonight in Bournemouth, UK. The band released the following statement, “It is with deep regret that Blink 182 have to cancel their show this evening at Bournemouth International Centre (BIC) due to band illness, on doctor’s advice. Refunds will be available from point of purchase.” It is not known which member is affected or what the illness is, however, Mark Hoppus tweeted this a couple days ago: