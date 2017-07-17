Blink 182 Cancel UK Show

Blink 182 has cancelled a performance for tonight in Bournemouth, UK. The band released the following statement, “It is with deep regret that Blink 182 have to cancel their show this evening at Bournemouth International Centre (BIC) due to band illness, on doctor’s advice. Refunds will be available from point of purchase.” It is not known which member is affected or what the illness is, however, Mark Hoppus tweeted this a couple days ago:
Being sick on tour like this gives me the worst anxiety. 9,000 tickets sold and doctor is like "You're sick. Don't sing."— m@®|{ µø₽₽û§🏳️🌈 (@markhoppus) July 15, 2017
There are two shows scheduled for the 02 Arena in London this week which are still scheduled to proceed.
