MicroChips: Creepy or Convenient?

A tech company in Wisconsin is allowing employees to decide if they want to be micro chipped in the office. A tiny rice sized chip is inserted between the thumb & forefinger. It would allow the worker to easily scan into the building, buy food from the break room market, use copy machines, log in & out of computers, & more. The CEO of the company says that there is no GPS tracking available with this chip, so privacy issues aren’t a concern. The procedure to insert the chip is an easy one that can be done “within seconds”. The CEO believes this is the way of the future, so why wait?

