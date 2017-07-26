Hologram Dio Ready For Massive Tour

The dead-musician hologram has gained more and more popularity as of late – and the estate of Ronnie James Dio has BIG plans.

Wendy Dio, wife of the late Ronnie James Dio, has announced ‘Dio Returns’ – a world tour which plans to make stops in South America, Asia, Australia and North America. Over the span of somewhere between 80 and 100 concerts, a live band will back the legendary frontman’s hologram.

No word yet on whether one of those stops is anywhere near us, but you can see footage of 1 of 2 appearances that Hologram Dio has already made. If this goes well, could it be the future of legacy acts hitting the stage long after they’re gone?

(CoS)