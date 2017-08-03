McCartney Drums On New Foo Fighter’s Album

The new Foo Fighter’s album is sexpected to drop September 15th. Concrete and Gold marks their 9th release, and it should come with some pleasant surprises. One of those has been revealed – with Dave Grohl telling ET Canada that Paul McCartney takes over drums for one of the new tracks. Grohl went on to say “He’s a pal. We’ve known him for a long. He’s great. He’s the most wonderful person in the world. He’s a great guy.”

The band described a bit of the studio process with the legendary Beatle – “He hadn’t even heard of the song… He comes in and Dave picked up an acoustic and showed him real quick. He sat on his special drum set that his tech set up for him. I sat there with a drumstick conducting. He did two takes.”

And now we just wait for the next secret to be revealed, which is who the “biggest pop star in the world” is that also made the album, according to Dave Grohl.

(ET Canada)