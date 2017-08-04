Moving Tribute to Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington

Leonard Cohen’s (RIP) Hallelujah has become a recognizable tribute song that resonates with almost everyone when mourning the loss of loved ones. So it should come as no surprise that we have yet another very moving cover of Hallelujah, this time performed by the daughter of Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell.

Toni Cornell, 12-years old, performed the track on Good Morning America with OneRepublic as her backing band. She dedicated the performance to her dad and close family friend Chester Bennington. Check it out below…pretty talented kid.

Oddly enough, Chester Bennington performed this song at Chris Cornell’s funeral just weeks ago.

WATCH: Chris Cornell's daughter Toni Cornell sings 'Hallelujah' with @RyanTedder in honor of her father and Chester Bennington. pic.twitter.com/1j9z9Cj1uq — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 4, 2017

