Foo Fighter’s Make LollapaFOOza Their Own With Epic Aftershow

Forget the Lollapalooza lineup – because the Foo Fighter’s don’t need to be on it. The infamous Chicago music fest is on right now, and despite not being on the schedule, the Foo Fighter’s played a last-minute aftershow for about 1,100 people in the Windy City.
And they played for 3.5 hours. Yes, 150 minutes of Foo tracks, cover songs and one guest appearance from Lollapalooza founder and Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Ferrell. They also played a handful of tracks from their upcoming album, Concrete and Gold – out September 15th.
Check out the setlist. It’s long. Really long.
Setlist:
Aurora
Run (New Song)
All My Life
Times Like These
White Limo
Learn to Fly
The Sky Is a Neighborhood (New song)
Something From Nothing
The Pretender
Big Me
Cold Day in the Sun
Congregation
La Dee Da (New song)
Walk
These Days
My Hero
Skin and Bones
Dirty Water
Rope
Arlandria
Sunday Rain (New song)
Mountain Song (Jane’s Addiction cover) (with Perry Farrell)
Monkey Wrench
This Is a Call
I’ll Stick Around
Miss You (The Rolling Stones cover)
Under Pressure (Queen cover)
Stay With Me (Faces cover)
Breakdown (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover)
Best of You
Let There Be Rock (AC/DC cover)
Everlong