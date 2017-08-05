Foo Fighter’s Make LollapaFOOza Their Own With Epic Aftershow

Forget the Lollapalooza lineup – because the Foo Fighter’s don’t need to be on it. The infamous Chicago music fest is on right now, and despite not being on the schedule, the Foo Fighter’s played a last-minute aftershow for about 1,100 people in the Windy City.

And they played for 3.5 hours. Yes, 150 minutes of Foo tracks, cover songs and one guest appearance from Lollapalooza founder and Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Ferrell. They also played a handful of tracks from their upcoming album, Concrete and Gold – out September 15th.

Check out the setlist. It’s long. Really long.

Setlist:

Aurora

Run (New Song)

All My Life

Times Like These

White Limo

Learn to Fly

The Sky Is a Neighborhood (New song)

Something From Nothing

The Pretender

Big Me

Cold Day in the Sun

Congregation

La Dee Da (New song)

Walk

These Days

My Hero

Skin and Bones

Dirty Water

Rope

Arlandria

Sunday Rain (New song)

Mountain Song (Jane’s Addiction cover) (with Perry Farrell)

Monkey Wrench

This Is a Call

I’ll Stick Around

Miss You (The Rolling Stones cover)

Under Pressure (Queen cover)

Stay With Me (Faces cover)

Breakdown (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover)

Best of You

Let There Be Rock (AC/DC cover)

Everlong

(CoS)