Prehistoric Crocodile Named After Lemmy (RIP)

There’s no shortage of jokes about Motorhead’s Lemmy Kilmister and his ability to live through almost anything, while maintaining the infamous curmudgeonly scowl that made Lemmy’s face recognizable around the world. Surely someone like that deserves an animal named after them, right?!

Turns out there is, thanks to scientists at the National History Museum. They found a prehistoric crocodile that had been improperly categorized as a previously discovered specimen back in the ‘long time ago’ part of history.

So, meet the Lemmysuchus obtusidens, which according to these smarty-pants scientists is “one of the nastiest sea creatures to have ever inhabited the Earth.” If they had the good mind to name this after Lemmy, we believe them. Curator Lorna Steel claims, “Although Lemmy passed away at the end of 2015, we’d like to think that he would have raised a glass to Lemmysuchus.”