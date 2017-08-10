Seattle To Get Chris Cornell Statue

The number of tributes, and even the number of ways to tribute Chris Cornell has been remarkable to follow over the 3 months since his death. From music and poems to sculptures and gardens, fans all over the world have been heard mourning the Soundgarden frontman.

His family is also hard at work preparing their own public tribute, with Chris’ widow Vicky announcing that they’ve hired Wayne Toth to sculpt a statue of the singer. It should only take about 7 months to build, which leaves enough time to sort out just where in Seattle the statue will go.

Vicky Cornell wants to hear where Seattle fans want the statue, and said, “He is Seattle’s son,” she said, “and we will be bringing him home and honoring him, I hope, with all of you, your love and support.”

