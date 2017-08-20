Foo Fighters X Rick Astley Is The Collaboration You Didn’t Know You Wanted

The Foo Fighters hype is almost getting too big to handle ahead of their September 15th album release. They played the Summer Sonic Festival in Japan this weekend, and brought up a very special, and yet unlikely guest – Rick Astley.

The ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ star – the entire reason behind the classic internet prank called ‘Rickrolling’ – showed up on stage to play ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ with the Foo Fighters. Or did he? Find out in the video below – which by the way, contains a few heavily emphasized foul words.

We think you can handle it, just make sure the boss or your kids aren’t around.

HIT THE —>JUMP<—- FOR THE VID