Is Rush About To Become… ‘LeeLifeson’?

We all know Rush, we all know they’ve been crushing music for decades and we’re all probably pretty happy to call them fellow Canadians. They’ve treated music fans across the world amazingly well for A LONG TIME.

What we’re saying is that Rush is amazing and also quite old.

Which is why no one was surprised after the big 40th Anniversary tour in 2015, when there were rumours that Rush might be done. Neil Peart does more exercise in one night than most of us do in our entire lives. So it makes sense. But what about Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson?

VH1 VJ Eddie Trunk recently spoke about that very question…and his answers are very interesting. Trunk claims that Peart is “done, done, done.” He then said that Geddy and Alex aren’t, in fact they might be feeling better suited to tour than they have in recent years.

Trunk also said “They would never call it Rush. Those guys are too classy. They would never do that. They would call it potentially LeeLifeson, maybe play some Rush tunes and make new music, because they want to continue to create new music as well.”

Will we be filling venues around Canada to watch sold-out shows for LeeLifeson? Maybe LeeLifeson will feature a revolving door of other world-class drummers looking to attempt to fill the seat of Neil Peart. That might be cool.

(Exclaim)