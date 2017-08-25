Here’s The Latest On The Tragically Hip Documentary

A couple months back we got our first look at the upcoming documentary, Long Time Running, which details The Tragically Hip’s 2016 tour and the events surrounding it.

The Man Machine Poem Tour was a nationwide celebration of the Hip and Gord Downie following his cancer diagnosis. In just a few weeks, we’ll get to see everyone in the band explain how the experience was from their point of view. We don’t need to tell you how moving and inspiring Long Time Running will be – but we’ll warn you about more than a few tears on our end.

Following the movie’s debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, Long Time Running will get a theatrical release across the country mid-September. Check out the dates, locations and ticket info HERE.

Watch the new trailer below. And find a good deal on tissues.

(Exclaim)