Texas ‘Open Carry’ Laws Updated…With Swords

The Real Down Under features stories from Down Under…Down Under US – The U.S. – The Real Down Under. Oh, and all opinions expressed are mine (ME!) and mine only. Unless you agree. But your grandmother might not like that.

Texas. Land of the free. A state that encourages open carry laws. GUNS. EVERYWHERE.

And now…SWORDS. EVERYWHERE.

Beginning September 1st, adults in Texas are allowed to openly carry knives, blades, axes, daggers, sabers, katanas, spears – you get the idea. Before September 1st, the only blades acceptable to walk around with had to be smaller than 5.5 inches in length. NOT ANYMORE, BABY!

In the wise words of Knife Rights (A pro-knife/sword/sharp weapon organization):

“We won’t stop until Texas is as free as everyone thinks Texas is.”

I’ll let this video from Texas Law Hawk, Bryan Wilson explain it in greater (and amazing) detail…

