Choose Your Own Adventure…In A Music Video

I may be a little biased…actually, A LOT biased – but PUP is one of the best bands in Canada right now. And they back up their punk repertoire with some spectacular music videos. They’ve released some incredibly moving and powerful ones with Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things, a video game inspired cartoon, an exhilarating goodbye to frontman Stefan’s old car ‘Mabu’, and the latest… a very successful attempt at taking on the Choose Your Own Adventure theme.

The video…sorry, over 30 videos, are for PUP’s song “Old Wounds”. Each clip is part of a larger Choose Your Own Adventure story, where you play the role of PUP’s new tour manager.

You’re responsible for each band member’s well-being following a PUP show in the city…so maybe you’ll go to the bar to watch the game, or you could head back to the hotel and order pizza. There’s a bit of beer, some NBA playoffs, sci-fi oddity and there may even be a bear attack involved…but you won’t be able to see all the stories unless you complete everything.

It’s a pretty cool experiment on an old-school method of entertainment, and it works real well. PUP’s collaborations with director Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux continue to provide us with innovative and impactful music videos and I can’t wait to see what they do next. Start your adventure with PUP below.

