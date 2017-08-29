AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Returns…With Muse?!

Way back in March 2016, Brian Johnson announced that his doctor’s were calling it quits for his on-stage career. After so many years of ear-splitting noise and entertainment with AC/DC, severe damage to his hearing was enough to keep him from touring. It resulted in Axl Rose filling in for a stretch of ‘DC dates.

The question of whether or not Brian Johnson will ever return to the stage with AC/DC may take some time to answer – he never said never, only that “While the outcome is uncertain, my attitude is optimistic. Only time will tell.” And although AC/DC has no involvement, Johnson made a pretty glorious return to the stage at Reading Festival on Sunday.

Festival-goers watching Muse were surprised (and stoked) when the band kicked off AC/DC’s Back In Black, sung by an ecstatic Brian Johnson – basking in the glory of a crowd watching his triumphant return. He sounded great and you can check out video footage here!