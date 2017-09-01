 Skip to Content

DRIVER SAYS FINE FOR TOSSING A CIGARETTE IS INSANE

Red Deer, AB, Canada / 1067TheDrive
Peter Michaels

A driver in BC is calling a ticket he got for carelessly discarding a cigarette “insane”. The official description of the offence is “drop, release, or mishandle a burning substance” and came with a fine of $575. Police have said the act is not only extremely dangerous given the dry conditions, but it’s also illegal.

Do you think the fine was too steep?

Cigarette fine
View Results
Voting ends: Sep. 4, 2017 @ 12:00 AM

The timing of the complaint is not good. Dry conditions exist in many places, including Central Alberta which is under various fire bans. Officials also announced today that after 15 months, the fire known as “the Beast” that nearly destroyed Ft. McMurray, has finally been extinguished. (more on that at rdnewsNOW)

(Global)

Comments are closed.

Latest

More