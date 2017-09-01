DRIVER SAYS FINE FOR TOSSING A CIGARETTE IS INSANE

A driver in BC is calling a ticket he got for carelessly discarding a cigarette “insane”. The official description of the offence is “drop, release, or mishandle a burning substance” and came with a fine of $575. Police have said the act is not only extremely dangerous given the dry conditions, but it’s also illegal.
Do you think the fine was too steep?
Cig butt out the window is simply wrong and ILLEGAL. Driver thought the ticket issued was "insane"... #yyj #bcwildfires pic.twitter.com/w5lK4EfWjy— West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) August 31, 2017
The timing of the complaint is not good. Dry conditions exist in many places, including Central Alberta which is under various fire bans. Officials also announced today that after 15 months, the fire known as “the Beast” that nearly destroyed Ft. McMurray, has finally been extinguished. (more on that at rdnewsNOW)
(Global)