The bigger they are, the harder they fall? One of the giants of rock had a little mishap on stage last night (Sept. 4) in Amsterdam. Metallica was performing “Now That We’re Dead” from their latest album Hardwired…To Self Destruct” when James Hetfield took a step across the stage. Unfortunately, he stepped into a big pit on the stage, which begs the question…why is there a giant hole in the stage? Besides a bruised ego, he was fine and the show continued on!