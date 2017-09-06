The Secret Pop Star On The New Foo Fighters’ Record Is…

Back when we first got details about the new Foo Fighters’ record Concrete and Gold (Out September 15th), one of the teases featured an appearance by THE BIGGEST POP STAR IN THE WORLD! That’s according to Dave Grohl.

No one actually knows who the biggest pop star in the world is, in fact – the list of nominees could be very long…but the Star has been revealed – and it’s actually true!

In the most recent edition of Rolling Stone, Dave Grohl reveals that following a new friendship with Justin Timberlake, which included parking lot whiskey and showing off the new Foo tunes, JT ended up nailing a collaboration. Check out what Dave had to say about the ‘process’.

“Then there was the day Justin Timberlake dropped by. He listened to what the Foo were doing and liked what he heard, and pretty soon he and Grohl were hanging out regularly. ‘We’d drink whiskey in the parking lot,’ Grohl says. ‘He was really, really cool. Then the night before his last day, he says, ‘Can I sing on your record? I don’t want to push it, but – I just want to be able to tell my friends.’ So the band had him add some ‘la la la’s’ to one track. ‘He nailed it,’ Grohl says. ‘I’m telling you – the guy’s going somewhere.’”

(CoS)