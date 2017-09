The new Foo Fighters album, Concrete & Gold, will officially be released a week tomorrow (Sept. 15). The first single unveiled was the heavy screamer called “Run”, followed by a White Album-esque tune “The Sky Is a Neighbourhood”. And today, the Foos release a new song called “The Line”, which is very much a tried & true Foo Fighters song. Some heavy guitars with a very poppy, melodic chorus. Very anthemic. Have a listen and let us know what you think!