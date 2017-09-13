Netflix Buys Streaming Rights For Tragically Hip Documentary

‘Long Time Running’, the documentary about the Tragically Hip’s final concert and Gord Downie’s cancer diagnosis premiered Wednesday night at TIFF.

While we wait for the reviews to come in, Red Deer will be treated to a One Night Only screening Monday, September 18th at Galaxy Cinemas. You can win your way in with our Hear A Pair, Win A Pair contest on Friday, September 15th.

The big question once ‘Long Time Running’ wraps up its run of Canadian theatre screenings is ‘when can we watch it again, and again…and again?’

While that remains unclear – the rest of the world will be able to watch it as of November 26th on Netflix. Netflix acquired the streaming rights ahead of it’s world premiere…but it won’t be on Canadian Netflix.

It’s not like 11.7 million Canadians tuned in to watch the final concert last summer…oh wait…we did.

(Hollywood Reporter)