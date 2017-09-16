It’s a good week to be a Foo Fighter’s fan! There is SO much to talk about. Here’s what happened in the days before, and after the release of their new record, Concrete and Gold.

Concrete and Gold Was Meant To Be Recorded On Stage – Dave Grohl told Lars Ulrich on the Metallica drummers Beats 1 radio show that he originally wanted to try something a little crazy… like booking the Hollywood Bowl and turning the stage into a recording studio. That way the band would record their new album live in one night, in front of 20, 000 people. But PJ Harvey beat them to it by doing something similar in an art gallery – so Grohl decided against it.

Fans Celebrate Album Release By Going To The Pub – To celebrate the release of Concrete and Gold, a pop-up pub called the Foo Fighters Arms has opened in the UK for 5 days. During it’s short September 15 – 20 existence, the pub will provide events for fans, serve ‘Foo Fighters Beer’, hold quiz nights and prize giveaways and sell official merchandise.

Dave Reunites With Paramedic, Details Paul McCartney’s Involvement In Recovery – Two years after Dave Grohl fell off a stage in Sweden and broke his leg – the Foo frontman reunited with the medic responsible for treating the injury so he could get back on stage to finish the show. Grohl also detailed how Paul McCartney and his family set up his leg surgery in London. He said: “But I also would not be walking right now if it was not for Paul McCartney. He knows some good f—— doctors.”

Dave Explains The Concrete and Gold Process In An Incredible Animated Short – WOW. Wow, wowowowowowow. You gotta watch this. Dave tells an amazing story about how they chose and landed Greg Kurstin as the producer for Concrete and Gold. It actually covers much more than that, but we won’t spoil it – because this could easily be nominated for an Animated Short of the Year Oscar. in fact, WE DEMAND IT. Check it out below. May Contain Foul Language (It totally does.)